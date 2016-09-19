This Is What Happens When Democrats Control A Budget

Budgets, Schmudgets!!! Money grows on trees, people!!

Just like their incompetent Democratic friends in Illinois, California is showing the world just what happens when

Democrats run a state and control a budget. Unfortunately for Californians, it's going to cost them nearly $6B to

pay off these juicy benefits. More than they spend on the environment, emergency services, and wildfire control

COMBINED.

Nice. For their next trick, they are going to Washington with Michael Madigan and his Democratic cronies in the

Illinois house and BEG for a bailout for their failing pension system. NOTE: While the Illiniois pension system is

in the red by over $114B with a "B", Madigan and his band of numbnuts proposed a budget that was $7B in the red.

This despite a constitutional provision in Illinois that mandates a balanced budget.

http://www.latimes.com/projects/la-me-pension-crisis-davis-deal/