This Is What Happens When Democrats Control A Budget

Just like their incompetent Democratic friends in Illinois, California is showing the world just what happens when
Democrats run a state and control a budget. Unfortunately for Californians, it's going to cost them nearly $6B to
pay off these juicy benefits. More than they spend on the environment, emergency services, and wildfire control
COMBINED.
Nice. For their next trick, they are going to Washington with Michael Madigan and his Democratic cronies in the
Illinois house and BEG for a bailout for their failing pension system. NOTE: While the Illiniois pension system is
in the red by over $114B with a "B", Madigan and his band of numbnuts proposed a budget that was $7B in the red.
This despite a constitutional provision in Illinois that mandates a balanced budget.
http://www.latimes.com/projects/la-me-pension-crisis-davis-deal/
Proponents sold the measure in 1999 with the promise that it would impose no new costs on California taxpayers. The state employees’ pension fund, they said, would grow fast enough to pay the bill in full.
They were off — by billions of dollars — and taxpayers will bear the consequences for decades to come.
This year, state employee pensions will cost taxpayers $5.4 billion, according to the Department of Finance. That’s more than the state will spend on environmental protection, fighting wildfires and the emergency response to the drought combined.
And it’s more than 30 times what the state paid for retirement benefits in 2000, before the effects of the new pension law, SB 400, had kicked in, according to data from the California Public Employees’ Retirement System.
Cities, counties and school districts across California are in the same financial vise. After state workers won richer retirement benefits, unions representing teachers, police, firefighters and other local employees demanded similar benefits, and got them in many cases.
Today, the difference between what all California government agencies have set aside for pensions and what they will eventually owe amounts to $241 billion, according to the state controller.