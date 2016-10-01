This Is Your Brain On Battery Acid

This is the look of someone with battery acid flowing through their cerebral cortex Source

Hi everyone! I would like you to meet Ms. Char Klisares. Char is a 46-year old

real estate agent from Des Moines, Iowa. Char's LinkedIn profile shows that she

considers herself a motivational speaker and a philosopher.

Well, Ms. Klisares had a very bad week. On Monday, the Des Moines police department

issued and arrest warrant for Char for doing some really idiotic shit. But that's not where

this story ends, only where it begins.

Char's trouble started with an ex-boyfriend she probably met on Tinder or Match.com. Both

Char and her new beau were divorced (For Char, 3 times, which should have been a hint to this numbskull who was

dating her) and had teenage and college-aged children of their own. Well, like many cyber-relationships, especially with

hamster-brained knuckle-draggers like Char, this relationship soured and ended badly.

So Char decided to do something that most women her age do when a relationship ends....she sent graphic nude and sex photos

of her ex to the ex's 17 year old son. That is a serious misdemeanor in Iowa and netted Char her golden ticket to jail. Ironically,

Char posted a Facebook post the day before her incarceration talking about her goal of a world-wide "No Make-up Monday"

where women around the world would stand against the Cosmetics cartel and say HELL NO to makeup. Well, Char, you

are now going to find out what it is like to not wear make-up ANY day of the week, cuz the poleeeece man don't let no

makeup on yo face in prison.

How did Char respond to these accusations? OF COURSE!!! She blamed society and created a phony narrative that this

part-time boyfriend was a domestic abuser. Now this is where her story turned south quickly...Ms. Klisares only started

claiming domestic abuse the day BEFORE her arrest on these charges, asking friends for help finding a domestic abuse

counselor and plastering Domestic Abuse logos all over her page. Keep in mind, these only appeared the day before her arrest.

Here's where Char showed us the Bat-shit craziness swirling around in her brain. She tried to use domestic abuse as an excuse

for sending sex photos to a minor. Sure, don't all domestic abuse victims do that??? But wait...she sent the photos to

this kid on JUNE 6th, more than 3 months before she claimed domestic abuse made her do it.

But that's not all to this story. Not by a long shot. Ms. Klisares also claimed she sent the photos to her ex-boyfriend's teenage

son because she had heard rumors that her ex was going to send the photos and a sex tape to Char's family. So what does any

adult do when faced this situation? RIGHT!!! She sent the photos to his family FIRST!

So let's recap:

Char claimed she was domestically abused and that made her send graphic photos to a minor (no police reports, ER visits, or charges exist to support this claim)

Char went further and said she felt sending the photos to a minor was the best way to prevent her ex-boyfriend from sending them to her family

Char sent the photos over 3 months before she ever claimed or mentioned domestic abuse as an excuse

I'm sure this narcissistic predator has found that Karma is indeed a bitch. Her real estate website was removed and there is no mention

of Char Klisares any longer at her real estate firm. Buh, bye pinhead!

The reason I am writing this is because people like Char who used domestic abuse as an excuse for committing a crime do a great

disservice to REAL VICTIMS of domestic abuse. There was no abuse. It was all a smoke cover. Shame on her...shame, shame, shame.

http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-3812155/Real-estate-agent-46-sent-graphic-nude-photos-ex-boyfriend-s-teen-son-Facebook-man-threatened-leak-sex-tape.html

http://www.torontosun.com/2016/09/29/cops-say-woman-sent-lewd-photos-to-exs-teen-son