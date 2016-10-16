MN Governor Declares The Affordable Care Act Is No Longer Affordable

It's gonna cost HOW MUCH???

Liberal Minnesota couldn't embrace the "Affordable Care Act" fast enough it seemed. It was the poster child for the ask-questions-later mentality of states willing to embrace a law that was passed on not by budget reconciliation but by invoking cloture in the senate and sending it back to the House, where it passed by 7 votes.

The ACA has certainly shown itself to be a highly-flawed piece of legislation. First, I will remind us that bill made it through the house because it was claimed that a "mandate" wasn't actually a tax, bypassing the Origination Clause of the US Constitution and allowing the Senate to introduce a law with obvious taxation provisions. When a federal lawsuit challenging this violation moved to the SCOTUS, the Obama administration INSTEAD argued that the mandate WAS NOT actually a tax and the ACA fell under The Commerce Clause. Same piece of legislation, first labeled as a non-tax, then argued as a tax by the Obama administration.

So the act had a very dubious and divisive beginning, and continues to make headlines. Not the kind of headlines Obama wants for his signature legislation I'm sure. Now, I'm one who thinks Republicans have wasted too much time trying to repeal this ramshackle turd. I've felt it would implode on its own as costs would inevitably skyrocket and the risk pools would be its undoing. And now Governor Dayton of the great state of Minnesota sees that inevitability, too.

It's ironic that the Minnesota governor has come out and said this given Minnesota's history with the law. If you remember, this bill was rammed through congress without a single member reading it in its entirety. Included in this number was Minnesota's ENTIRE congressional contingent. Had they done so, they would have realized that one of the key funding mechanisms was a medical device tax. And they forgot, I guess, that Minnesota is a medical technology hub, employing tens of thousands Minnesotans in the field. They quickly realized that this might be bad and cost them votes, so Minnesota's sharp-as-a-marble senators, Franken and Klobuchar, said "Hey, wait a minute. Maybe we should review this part of the law that we didn't read and voted for blindly".

The helped delay and repeal this key funding part of the medical device tax. But it didn't matter anyway. What does a business do if it's costs of manufacture go up? RIGHT! They pass along the costs to their customers. So the device tax was also doomed to fail as a funding mechanism. Thanks Senators Franken and Klobuchar for admitting this flaw in the bill. I just wished you had done so before you threw your panties onstage and voted for this bad legislation.

Here is what Governor Dayton said in his press release:

“Ultimately I’m not trying to pass the buck here but the reality is the Affordable Care Act is no longer affordable,” Dayton said. Dayton says changes to the program are critical, as he stepped away from one of his signature political platforms. “The Affordable Care Act has many good features to it, it has achieved great success in terms of insuring more people, 20 million people across the country and providing access for people who have pre-existing conditions alike, but it’s got some serious blemishes right now and serious deficiencies,” Dayton said.

Minnesota set up their own exchange, like all good liberal-run states did. But cracks began to show immediately after it finally got up and running. BCBS of Minnesota pulled out of the exchange this summer due to heavy losses on exchange policies. Most of these policies were heavily subsidized by federal funding. Minnesota has had no luck in securing additional insurers to fill the void:

So, what is the plan to save this failing legislation before it costs you and me more trillions?? Neither party has a viable alternative for sure. Hillary Clinton has spoken in broad generalities about saving the plan, but specifics have been few to non-existent. Shocking, right?

I agree it has been a noble endeavor. Adding more people to the insurance rolls is a good thing. But this bill was bad from the start, and Democrats and Republicans have taken steps to undermine it from the beginning. Obama himself delayed the employer mandate, eliminated the Long Term care provision, voted to delay and repeal the device tax, and couldn't fund the risk corridors to private insurers, leading to massive losses for insurers. It has proven to be unworkable and was based on a pile of assumptions not worth the paper they were printed on. But this isn't going to be "deficit neutral". Never was. It isn't going to hits it's goal of lowering the number of uninsured. 31 million people still don't have insurance.

The CBO has drastically lowered estimates for ACA enrollment

So, Minnesota, welcome to the new reality of the "Affordable" Care Act. Thank your Governor and your Senators the next time you see them.