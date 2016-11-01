Oh, Donna. How Could You?

FORMER CNN Host Donna Brazile

Donna Brazile. CNN pundit. Former Bill Clinton fixer. Acting DNC chair.

Now, we can add "Ex CNN Pundit" to the list. Miss Brazile has been exposed for giving debate questions to Hillary Clinton. Not once. But twice. Nearly word-for-word. Donna did what all Clinton associates (ref.: Monica Lewinsky scandal) do when they are caught red-handed doing the stuff they do...Deflect, Dodge, Deny, and then lie. I wonder what Bernie Sanders thinks of the party's nominee now? He was screwed over and they didn't even kiss him first. Now Donna Brazile is exposed once again after adamantly defending herself saying she NEVER gave Hillary any questions before a debate.

Now, I have heard Donna is a real peach of a person. She just hangs out with the wrong crowd. This crowd attracts trouble like an Alabama fan in an Auburn bar. So sorry for your loss, Donna. Next time, let the smartest female EVER come up with her own canned answers.

Buh-bye now.

http://www.nytimes.com/2016/11/01/us/politics/donna-brazile-wikileaks-cnn.html?_r=0