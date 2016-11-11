A Parent's and Citizen's Guide To Dealing With Temper Tantrums

Infants, Toddlers, and even Liberals are prone to meltdowns. This guide will help in dealing with them to minimize the damage and embarrassment.

Little girl looses her temper after not getting the shoes she wanted and has a full blown episode Jukin Media Verified (Original)

* For licensing / permission to use: Contact - licensing(at)jukinmediadotcom Watch on YouTube

Tantrums aren't the sole property of unruly toddlers or pre-schoolers. Watch on YouTube

Temper Tantrums can test a parent's patience. Anyone who has had a child who goes Chernobyl because they didn't get ice cream

or a video game will attest to that. Recent events also demonstrate that these tantrums aren't just for kids anymore. So, as a public service, I am providing free (really, its free) advice on the best ways to handle temper tantrums, whether it's a 3 year old in a department store or a 19 year old firebombing cars in Portland. Tantrums like these aren't easy to watch. They sometimes border on the absurd. But that's where adults come in...a calm, mature approach to dealing with tough times needs to taught throughout.

http://www.webmd.com/parenting/guide/preventing-temper-tantrums-in-children#1

Child Psychologists agree on the common triggers for temper tantrum:

Some children are more prone to tantrums, particularly kids who are intense, hyperactive, or moody, or kids who don't adapt well to new environments. For most toddlers, tantrums are simply a way of getting out their frustration and testing limits (Will mommy buy me that toy if I scream really loud?). The smallest things, from asking them to take a bath while they're in the middle of watching Sesame Street to requesting that they share a favorite stuffed animal with a younger sibling, can set off young children. Any situation that involves change may spawn a tantrum. Add fatigue or hunger to the equation and children, their threshold for tolerance even lower, are even more likely to throw a tantrum. Add to that not getting a particular outcome you are hoping for, and it is a recipe for total and complete self-immolation.

What do Child Pyschologists say is the best way to diffuse an unruly toddler or rioting college student??

How to Stop the Screaming The easiest way to stop a temper tantrum is to give the child what he wants. Obviously, that strategy won't do you any good in the long run, because your child will constantly go into tantrum mode whenever he wants something. The first step in diffusing a temper tantrum is to keep your own temper in check. You're not going to get anywhere with your child if both of you are screaming at each other. Spanking your child is also not a good option, and it will only make the tantrum worse. Take a deep breath, gain control over your emotions, and then discipline your child by calmly but firmly letting him know that tantrums are not acceptable behavior If your child still won't calm down and you know the tantrum is just a ploy to get your attention, don't give in. Even if you have to walk through the supermarket dragging your screaming toddler, just ignore the tantrum. It is easier said then done, but stick to your guns and eventually the duration will lesson and she will know you are serious and this is not going to work. Once your child realizes the temper tantrum isn't getting her anywhere, she'll stop screaming.

In summary, the best way to beat the tantrum is to ignore the tantrum. Toddlers, pre-schoolers, and leftists can't be expected to act mature. YOU must control the situation by IGNORING the bad behavior.

Have a great weekend, Citizens!