More Insanity on A College Campus Courtesy of The Far Left

Snowflake Attack on A Progressive Biology Professor.

https://youtu.be/qCZNCmMFwcI

https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/volokh-conspiracy/wp/2017/05/26/professor-told-hes-not-safe-on-campus-after-college-protests-at-evergreen-state-university-washington/?utm_term=.a501cf954095

Is this REALLY happening in this country? My god. The Far Left has absolutely lost their bearings, just as they claim the far right has. I'm center-right and can't believe how the fringes of this country are absolutely destroying the very fiber of our union. Disgraceful. Embarrassing. Scary, actually.

These snowflake students decided to hold an event where all white people were asked to leave campus for the day as part of the "Day of Absence" event where white people are told of their white privilege in various events. It was meant to bring understanding among the races that attend Evergreen, but instead a group of knuckle-dragging morons decided it wasn't enough to be a "voluntary" event. When highly-regarded, and avowed Progressive professor Bret Weinstein objected to being forced to leave campus, chaos and insanity took over. What did Professor Weinstein do that was so egregious? He wrote the following in an email:

Prof. Weinstein's email questioning the Day of Absence event

Read this email and you will see that Professor Weinstein was simply objecting to an event that would have barred people from being on campus because of the color of their skin. The irony of that sailed right over the heads of organizers who instead decided he was a RACIST for pointing out THEIR racism. So, being good far-left sociopaths, what did they do next? YUP! They disrupted his class, taking time away from fellow students getting an education, and demanded that he resign. But that's not it. Not by a long shot. Campus security was locked out of the Biology building by the MOB, and put together a list of demands for their group and confronted the President of the University.

After all, what else would one do when confronted with something they don't like? Well, if you a part of the fringe left (now becoming more mainstream left IMO) you threaten VIOLENCE to get your way. Which is exactly what these cavemen did. Campus security informed Prof. Bernstein he wasn't safe on campus and said he should leave. All the while, these little socialist cupcakes continued to demand his resignation while they barricaded themselves in the Library.

Now, I'm not going to say they clowns are any more indicative of the left as a whole any more than Donald Trump is the true spokesperson of the left. But this has just got to stop. This is no way to sell your message of inclusion and it is no way to win hearts and minds of those who have opposing views. Dr. Bernstein didn't even oppose the idea of the Day of Absence event, just how it was structured. He even volunteered to hold science-based workshops during the event. But Suzie Snowflake couldn't get past the name calling and whining and instead mob rule took over.

Here are the "Rate My Professor" comments about Dr. Weinstein:

http://www.ratemyprofessors.com/ShowRatings.jsp?tid=713198

Does this anger anyone? This shouldn't happen anywhere...above all on a college campus. I fear free speech is becoming all but a distant memory there and it scares the living shit out of me.