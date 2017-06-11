Democrats Continue To Eat Their Own

Van The Man Jones

7 months later, the butthurt and introspection continues. This time, from none other than the Truth-In-Chief, Van Jones.

Van isn't happy with the outcome of the last election. Completely understandable. But the focus of his ire is Wall-Street pin-up

girl, Hillary Clinton.

“They took a billion dollars, a billion dollars, a billion dollars, and set it on fire, and called it a campaign!" He continued, “A billion dollars for consultants. A billion dollars for pollsters. A billion dollars for a data operation, that was run by data dummies who couldn't figure out that maybe people in Michigan needed to be organized."

For example, at a tech conference in California in May, Clinton blamed the Democratic National Committee: “It was on the verge of insolvency. Its data was mediocre to poor, nonexistent, wrong. I had to inject money into it,” she said. A former data director for the DNC answered on Twitter with the following rebuke: “DNC data folks: today’s accusations are fucking bullshit, and I hope you understand the good you did despite that nonsense.” Many have marvelled at Clinton’s ability to manufacture excuses. The right-wing Washington Times, for example, noted in an editorial that Clinton had come up with nearly 20 reasons for her loss, including “Facebook, Twitter, the Russians, the Democratic National Committee, racism, misogyny, Gov. Scott Walker of Wisconsin, voter suppression, The New York Times, Steve Bannon, Google, and ‘the media.’”

Now, I'm sure the usual suspects will jump all over this and deflect to the Repbublican faction war. Also understandable as the

pain of a blown 50 point 4th quarter lead leaves a lot of lingering pain. Trump wasn't my candidate, didn't vote for him. Let's make

that perfectly clear. But Hillary's loss points out that the political parties in this country are about "packaging" a candidate. In the case

of the last election, we had two awful choices. And Mr. Jones agrees.