Illinois! The Comedy (Act I)

America's hottest comedy, Illinois!

Starring Democratic House Leader Michael Madigan and Democratic Senate Leader John Cullerton

Hey kids,

Snowflake here. Just wanted to let you in on the sh&ts and giggles fest sweeping the nation known as "Illinois!". If you have not heard about this bittersweet comedy, then today is your luck day. Sit back and discover more about America's newest comedy darlings!

Our story starts present day, with Illinois House and Senate leaders emerging from closed-door meetings. Haggard looks on their faces, having kicked the can down the road for another year and avoiding junk bond status for their state. For the time being, anyway. See, Illinois is in real sh&t financially, and the stars of our comedy are two of the most connected, gerrymandered, and corrupt politicians you may ever meet. It's quite a racket they've had going for the past 3 decades...Madigan as Leader of the Illinois House and Cullerton the leader of the Senate for the past 12 years.

WHAT financial crisis, you may ask.? Well. here are the facts:

Illinois has over $130 BILLION in UNFUNDED pensions(some say the real number is $250 Billion). The worst in the country per capita. Pensions our Democratic heroes have handed out to Unions for their obedience. Unfunded pensions have skyrocketed since 2003 as the giveaway to powerful unions has created the HIGHEST property taxes in the country. See, that's how Democrats have paid for consistently out of balance budgets. They raise property taxes. And the politicians running the show make lots and lots and lots of money helping people lower the property taxes they just voted to increase. Quite a racket they have going there. Illinois owes $15 Billion to creditors, suppliers, and taxpayers and recently quit paying winning lottery tickets because they simply didn't have the cash. Low job growth, high taxes, no hope in sight. You have to laugh about it or you will cry yourself silly.

Act I of the comedy concludes with Democrats and Republicans fighting it out for fiscal sanity and the Democrats, behind the Dynamic Duo of Madigan and Cullerton, paid for the new budget by raising income taxes for all. The unions were protected again. Teachers got more blood out of the Chicago Turnip, and Illinois teetered on junk-bond status. And who gets to pay for these shenanigans?

YUP. The little guy. The taxpayer. The non-connected common man who doesn't have friends like Madigan and Cullerton.

