Goodbye, Columbus.

Well, here we go. Protestors in Columbus, Ohio organized a rally in support of removing a statue of Christopher Columbus from

City Hall today. I'm guessing they won't be able to sleep tonight either unless the state of Ohio agrees to rename Columbus. I'm thinking something like Unicornville has a nice ring to it. Or Cupcakeburg.

http://www.dispatch.com/news/20170820/demonstrators-rally-at-city-hall-to-bring-down-christopher-columbus-statue

Also present on Saturday were members of “antifa,” the anti-fascist activists, carrying semi-automatic rifles and wearing bandannas to conceal their faces. “We’re security,” said Micah Naziri, 40, of Yellow Springs, an antifa member. He said the group’s goal was to deter white supremacists who might disrupt the event, and protect the crowd in case outsiders tried to cause trouble. “We’re here so that people can’t be intimidated.”

If this weren't so sad I would be laughing my freaking ass off right now.